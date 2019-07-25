× Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano Full Show 7.25.19

As they say, third time’s a charm. Bill Leff and guest co-host Elton Jim Turano ring in the fun on today’s show. WGN TV political analyst Paul Lisnek joins the program to discuss what we learned from Mueller’s testimony; Über Critic Patrick McDonald of Hollywood Chicago.com talks about what’s next for the Marvel cinematic universe and reviews “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”; Bill and Jim talk about newspapers and the future of print journalism; and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.