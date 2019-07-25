Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano Full Show 7.25.19

As they say, third time’s a charm. Bill Leff and guest co-host Elton Jim Turano ring in the fun on today’s show. WGN TV political analyst Paul Lisnek joins the program to discuss what we learned from Mueller’s testimony; Über Critic Patrick McDonald of Hollywood Chicago.com talks about what’s next for the Marvel cinematic universe and reviews “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”; Bill and Jim talk about newspapers and the future of print journalism; and more.

