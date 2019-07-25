× Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano Bonus Hour 7.25.19

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill Leff and guest co-host Elton Jim Turano talk about the good old days of basketball with the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters! They also discuss their favorite reality TV shows and why some people say ‘Bi-opic’ and others say ‘Bio-pic’.

