Wintrust Business Lunch 7/24/19: Bonds Are Not Recession-Proof, The Auditorium Theater & Whirly Ball Moving

While Washington D.C. buzzes with the Robert Mueller hearings, the markets lulled on Wall Street, so Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage talked about how Chicago’s Boeing will surely see changes at the top after the 737 Max gets resolved (along with her latest column). Colleen Flanigan and and Judie Green explained the significance of the Auditorium Theater to the city of Chicago and Amy Guth told Steve that he might be loosing one of his favorite drinking sports, Whirly Ball.