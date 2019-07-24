× True Crime with Kathy Lake and Kelly Pope | 07.23.19

“Nobody wants to be duped… We tend to overlook our suspicions and it’s a problem,” says Abby Ellin, author of Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married. Abby joins WGN Radio’s Kathy Lake and forensic accounting expert Kelly Pope in the Allstate Skyline Studio as they discuss fraud of many kinds and how to avoid them.

To hear more of Abby’s stories and other book visit AbbyEllin.com.

Speaking of fraud, author of The Thief in Your Company: Protect Your Organization from the financial and Emotional Impacts of Insider Fraud Tiffany Couch and CEO of SocialProof Security and social hacker Rachel Tobac chimes in with their motivations behind exposing these crimes.

You can find both Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married and The Thief in Your Company: Protect Your Organization from the financial and Emotional Impacts of Insider Fraud on Amazon.

For more information on SocialProof Security visit socialproofsecurity.com.

Plus, former Chicago State University Director of Compliance & Interim VP for Enrollment Management Shon Kyle joins the conversation in the studio as she tells her story of how she was accused of allegedly hiring her mother in an ongoing “ghost payroll” scam which she is currently still fighting. “I used to make a joke about it, but I literally could not leave the state to save my life,” says Kyle.

According to Kyle, the accusations came after she blew the whistle of a separate issue. She was found innocent of 17 counts of fraud including five counts of official misconduct, two counts of wire fraud and four counts of computer fraud in April 2015.