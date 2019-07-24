The Top Five@5 (07/24/19): Mayor Lightfoot is caught on a hot mic calling FOP Vice President “a clown,” President Trump slams Robert Mueller’s testimony, Henry Winkler opens up about working with Adam Sandler, and actor Rutger Hauer dies at 75

Posted 7:31 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26PM, July 24, 2019

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2013 file photo shows actor Rutger Hauer at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in "Blade Runner" opposite Harrison Ford, has died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands. He was 75. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 24th, 2019:

A hot mic captures Mayor Lightfoot insulting the Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Patrick Murray during a city council meeting. Before heading to a rally in West Virginia, President Trump slammed Robert Mueller’s testimony before lawmakers. Henry Winkler says that Adam Sandler only prefers working with friends, and ‘Blade Runner’ actor Rutger Hauer passes away at 75.

