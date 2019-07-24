× The Opening Bell 7/24/19: The New Cancer Fighting Drug From Northwestern University

The fight against cancer is always changing because unfortunately its a disease that is continually evolving. Steve Grzanich discussed the expected success of the latest cancer fighting drug coming from Northwestern University with Nathan Gianneschi (Jacob and Rosaline Cohn Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University). The monthly Building Business Around Town conversation (sponsored by Associated Bank) then rounded out the show as Bennett Wakenight and Steve Groetsema (COO of Bridge Development Partners) discussed how their footprint within the commercial real estate industry has grown along with the evolution of e-commerce.