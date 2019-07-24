× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.24.19: Mueller Testimony, Phil Vettel, Chicago Parking, and Minimum Wage!

To kick off the show John gives the listeners an overview of what has happened in the Mueller Testimony. Then on the show John is joined with Phil Vettel of the Chicago Tribune to talk about restaurants along the Chicago magnificent mile and in Chicago in general we should be giving a shot as well as the second annual Food Bowl coming up in August. Next on the show John is joined with ProPublica Reporter Melissa Sanchez to talk in depth about his latest article titled Chicago Mayor Proposes Reforms That Would Make Life Easier for Thousands of Black and Low-Income Drivers. To close out the show John talks to listeners about his NewsClick about the minimum wage here in Chicago and whether or not is should be raised before 2025.