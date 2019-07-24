× The Chicago Ducky Derby makes a splash to raise money for a great cause!

Special Olympics superstar Nick Lorenz joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the upcoming Ducky Derby event happening in Chicago. The Special Olympics provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Race Day kicks off at 10 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 401 North Michigan Avenue with entertainment for the entire family. Splashdown for the Ducky Derby is at 1 pm at Wabash Ave. Bridge. All proceeds benefit more than 23,000 athletes and over 17,000 Young Athletes across Illinois.