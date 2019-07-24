× Team MVP: Fake Meat Craze

You may not have heard much about Fake meat, but it’s the latest craze. Figures like Jay Z, Bill Gates, Serena Williams, to name a few, are investing in this newest venture. But what is fake meat? Health and Wellness Expert Dr. Lindsey Elmore joins me to give me insight on this latest craze.

