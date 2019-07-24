Listen live: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Steve Cochran Full Show 07.24.19: Happy Mueller Day!

Posted 1:34 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, July 24, 2019

Steve Cochran

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we’re talking all things Robert Mueller and the impact of his testimony today. Paul Coyte joins the show to talk about the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.  Then, we take time to celebrate the 5 year anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with the CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation, Andrea Pauls Backman.  Finally, we get a call from Chicago Blackhawks Coach, Jeremy Colliton who gives us his outlook on the upcoming season.

