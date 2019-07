× Radical Diaspora w/ KAINA | The importance of ancestry, her debut album ‘Next to the Sun’, and more

Radical Diaspora marks its return as a traveling interview series after a year-long sabbatical. For the most recent episode, Tara Mahadevan and KAINA hang out in the singer’s sunroom where they discuss the confusion and inadequacies surrounding being first generation; the importance of legacy, ancestry, and love; and how the Chicago native melds her worlds in her debut album ‘Next to the Sun.’