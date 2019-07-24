Listen live: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Paul Coyte on Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Posted 1:23 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, July 24, 2019

Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brexit champion Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party on Tuesday, and will become the country's next prime minister. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

All the way from across the pond!  Broadcaster and journalist Paul Coyte joins The Steve Cochran Show to share his opinions about the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

