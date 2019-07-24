MVPP: Celebrating 5 Years of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Listen live: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

July 24, 2019

We take time to celebrate the 5 year anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with the CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation, Andrea Pauls Backman.  Here in Chicago, the Les Turner ALS Foundation raised $1 million through the Ice Bucket Challenge. The Foundation supports the Les Turner ALS Center (a clinic and four research labs) at Northwestern Medicine and offers a range of patient services, such as a support services team of nurses and social workers, support groups, respite grants, equipment banks and more.  Be sure to join the ALS Walk for Life (Sept 15, 2019)!  For more information visit: www.alswalkforlife.org

