× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-24-19: “I was going to watch the Mueller testimony, but I started reading that Al Franken article in the New Yorker and it was so long that I had to take a nap at my desk”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot being furious at the Chicago Police for creating dossiers on the people who speak during the public comments portion of meetings, City Council passing the “Fair Workweek” ordinance, a local block party getting into trouble after a video went viral of kids hitting a piñata shaped like an ICE officer, Robert Mueller’s testimony in front of two house committees, the Sox losing to the Marlins, the Cubs trying to salvage a win in San Francisco, Addison Russell being sent back to Triple A, Bears reporting to camp tomorrow and Justin hiding from a Dog Poop Perp.