Listen live: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

Listen on-demand: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies to Congress

Posted 11:59 AM, July 24, 2019, by

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, is sworn in before he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former special counsel Robert Mueller appears before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee to answer questions about the Department of Justice investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Testimony before House Judiciary Committee:

Testimony before House Intelligence Committee will be added later this afternoon, shortly after completion.

