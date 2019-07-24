× Let’s FLOAT baby!

All I wanted to do was float away after this conversation. Dr. Howard Weissman, Clinical Psychologist and Director & Founder of The Chicago Stress Relief Center In Northbrook, joins the conversation to explain the world of float therapy, the history of floating, the benefits to the mind, body and soul and how to get the most out of each float session! So fascinating! Learn more about all the services Dr. Weisssman and The Chicago Stress Relief Center offer plus their float packages at www.stressreliefcenter.com.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.