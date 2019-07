× Late Night With Mark Carman and Kelley Kitley | Full Show 07/23/19

Mark Carman and Kelley Kitley co-host the overnight hours up until Nick Digilio. Mark and Kelley discuss a wide range of topics from vaping, scooters in Chicago, and some controversies around New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady.

Have you grown up with dogs or cats? What are the best pets out there? Carm and Kelley discuss as the Kitley household debates about adding a four legged friend to their family.