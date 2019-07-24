× It’s Fitness and Comedy All Rolled Into One : Bobby V’s Tell All Fitness Training Comedy Show

What do you get when you mix comedy and fitness? Bob Vani! Vani is a well-known certified fitness trainer with nearly 3 decades of experience. He has appeared on Oprah, CNN, QVC, and more. He joins Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz in-studio to talk about his career as well as his upcoming show at the Laugh Factory, “Bobby V’s Tell All Fitness Training Comedy Show”.

“Bobby V’s Tell All Fitness Training Comedy Show”

WHEN: Thursday, August 8th

WHERE: Laugh Factory-Chicago (3175 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657)

TIME: 8:00 PM

COST: $20

