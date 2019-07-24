× Erikson President and CEO Geoffrey Nagle on the impact of gun violence on young children in Chicago: “If we want our children to reach their full potential, we’re making it really difficult when they have to absorb community stress and violence”

Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz sit down with Erikson President and CEO Geoffrey Nagle to discuss the impact of homicides and gun violence on young children in Chicago. According to the Erikson Institute, nearly 60% of all children under the age of five in Chicago live in communities that experienced more than three homicides, raising concerns about their mental health. He explains why the first three to five years of life sets the foundation for the rest of his or her life, and he shares his thoughts on what can we as a society do to support young children/families who have experienced trauma.

For more information on the Erikson Institute, you can visit their website here.

