EMPERORS OF THE DEEP: Sharks—The Ocean's Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians.

William McKeever, Author of EMPERORS OF THE DEEP, joins John Williams in studio. In EMPERORS OF THE DEEP: SharksThe Ocean’s Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians author, documentarian, conservationist, and activist, William McKeever, is devoting his life to radically shifting the popular perception of sharks. Far from cold-blooded underwater predators, sharks are falling prey to humans in — staggering numbers. McKeever states a hard fact: “While Sharks kill an average of four humans a year, human kill 100 million sharks during the same time period.” More tragic yet, these magnificent, vulnerable creatures are truly evolutionary marvels that play in integra; role in maintaining the health of the world’s oceans—and, ultimately, the fate of our planet. To learn more go to emperorsofthedeep.com.