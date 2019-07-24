× Dr. John Duffy On Why Self-Awareness Is Important For Your Child

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz in-studio to talk about how to talk to children about government and politics, the importance of self-awareness in children, and he shares some tips on how to help your child prepare for the new school year.

