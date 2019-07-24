Dr. John Duffy On Why Self-Awareness Is Important For Your Child

Posted 4:07 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, July 24, 2019

Harry Teinowitz, Dr. John Duffy, and Bill Leff.

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz in-studio to talk about how to talk to children about government and politics, the importance of self-awareness in children, and he shares some tips on how to help your child prepare for the new school year.

