Come Out To The New Trier Hockey Club Summer Block Party Saturday, July 27th!

One of my colleagues here at WGN Radio, Peg Pegler, had a wonderful, much loved son, Alexx. He passed away at the age of 24 last year. He was a terrific hockey player and then coach at New Trier. Alex’s brother, Jack Pegler joins us on the show to tell us that if there ever was a player that showed a true love for the game of hockey on and off the ice, it was his brother, Alex.

In his memory, Peg, Jack and family want to pass along all the good hockey has brought them. Hockey is expensive and not everyone can afford the gear and ice time!

So now, the New Trier Hockey Club is inviting you to its July 27th Summer Block Party, from 4-10pm, at the North Shore Ice Arena in Northbrook. You can participate and/or donate by going to newtrierhockey.com.