CNET’s Ian Sherr on the Facebook and Equifax settlements, Selling Location Data and the Comprehensive TV Buyers Guide

CNET editor at large Ian Sherr talks tech with Nick Digilio and shares the latest on the massive settlements from Facebook and Equifax, the proposed ban on wireless companies selling location data and what you need to know before getting that shiny new TV.

