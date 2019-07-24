FILE - In this April 30, 2019 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, makes the keynote speech at F8, the Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Facebook's stock is plunging following a Wall Street Journal report that the Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into the company as part of an arrangement that would give the Justice Department oversight of Google. Citing unnamed sources The Journal said Monday, June 3 that the FTC secured the rights to begin a potential investigation into whether Facebook engaged in what it called "unlawful monopolistic behavior." (AP Photo/Tony Avelar , File)
CNET’s Ian Sherr on the Facebook and Equifax settlements, Selling Location Data and the Comprehensive TV Buyers Guide
CNET editor at large Ian Sherr talks tech with Nick Digilio and shares the latest on the massive settlements from Facebook and Equifax, the proposed ban on wireless companies selling location data and what you need to know before getting that shiny new TV.