Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a boy, said to be 9 or 10 years old, found Wednesday morning walking around Pulaski Road and Congress Parkway.

He’s described as five feet tall, 80 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. When found, he was wearing a black and gray polo style shirt, orange and blue swim trunks and white gym shoes.

If you have any information on this subject contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.