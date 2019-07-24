Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton, left, has his poppy straightened by a team's staff member during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. NHL coaches are wearing poppies on their suit jackets to honor veterans. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton is ready for the Blackhawks Convention
Chicago Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton gives The Steve Cochran Show a call to share his outlook on the upcoming season and who he sees as key players on and off the ice. With the Blackhawks convention coming up Coach Colliton is ready to meet the fans and talk hockey.