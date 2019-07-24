× Building Business Around Town: Bridge Development Partners Is Thriving In The World of E-Commerce

Commercial real estate in the Midwest has seen significant growth in recent years, but Steve Groetsema (COO of Bridge Development Partners) has seen the good and bad times. Steve explained to Bennett Wakenight during the Building Business Around Town conversation (sponsored by Associated Bank) what goes into creating the large box buildings commonly seen next to transportation hubs around the U.S., and how e-commerce has driven much of their recent business.