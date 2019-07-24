× Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz Full Show 7.24.19

Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz have a pocket full of entertainment on today’s show. Bob Vani talks about his new show “Bobby V’s Tell All Fitness Training Comedy Show”; Dr. John Duffy shares some tips on how to talk to children about government and politics, and Erikson Institute President and CEO Geoffrey Nagle joined the show to discuss the impact of violence on young children in Chicago.

