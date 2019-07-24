× Alderman Brendan Reilly’s take on bike-riding on the Riverwalk: “We named it the Riverwalk for a reason, it’s not the Riverbike.”

Chicago’s popular Riverwalk may soon come under new rules that would require cyclists to walk—not ride—their bikes on the 1.25-mile-long linear park connecting downtown and the Chicago Lakefront Trail. 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about ways that bike riders & lovers of the Riverwalk can coexist.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3663723/3663723_2019-07-24-231023.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!