Alderman Brendan Reilly’s take on bike-riding on the Riverwalk: “We named it the Riverwalk for a reason, it’s not the Riverbike.”

A new weekly food festival is coming to the Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin streets. (David Matthews / DNAinfo)

Chicago’s popular Riverwalk may soon come under new rules that would require cyclists to walk—not ride—their bikes on the 1.25-mile-long linear park connecting downtown and the Chicago Lakefront Trail. 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about ways that bike riders & lovers of the Riverwalk can coexist.

