Wintrust Business Lunch 7/23/19: #MeToo Making An Impact, Water Infrastructure, & Ford Adding 450 Jobs

Posted 1:06 PM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, July 23, 2019
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Company earnings are flooding in this week on Wall Street and both Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian agreed that the reports are showing overall positive results. However, Jon noted that the international news cycle is having a bigger influence on the market with China trade developments and the U.K.’s new Prime Minister on his radar. Stefanie Johnson is detailing the results of a recent survey about sexual harassment in the workplace, Shamus Toomey is focusing on the water infrastructure needs in Chicago, and Amy Guth is sharing the good news coming out of the Ford plant on the Southeast side of the city.

 

