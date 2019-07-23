The Top Five@5 (07/23/19): Boris Johnson becomes next British Prime Minister, Mayor Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago’s ticket policies, Tom Hanks is ‘Mister Rogers’, and more…

Posted 7:10 PM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05PM, July 23, 2019

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from "A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood. The Mr. Rogers biopic will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019:

Boris Johnson will be the next British Prime Minister, and President Trump during a speech reacted positively to the news. Mayor Lightfoot proposed an end to the city’s punitive practice of suspending driver’s licenses over unpaid parking tickets, saying the practice hurts black and brown families. Sony Pictures released the first full trailer to ‘A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood’ starring Tom hanks as ‘Mister Rogers’. Samantha Bee invites democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on her late-night show to drop out the 2020 race, and more.

