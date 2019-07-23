× The Opening Bell 7/23/19: Metra Stirring Up Ridership With Lower South Side Costs

The transportation conversation continues to evolve in the city of Chicago and the South Side is getting some needed relief. Steve Grzanich and Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at the Chicago Tribune) talked about the South Side riders on the two Metra train lines that will see a reduction in price in hopes to spur increased ridership. Susan Sylvest (Chief Investment Officer at Murphy & Sylvest) then broke down the GDP data expectations, the outlook of economic data impacting investment portfolios and other market news from the beginning of the week.