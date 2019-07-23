× The John Williams Show Full Show Podcast 07.23.19: Mental Health Days, Sharks, New Trier Hockey, Chicago Casinos Minimum Wage and MORE!

To kick off the show, John Williams talks with listeners about how a Oregon will allow students to take “mental health days” as they would for physical ailments . William McKeever, author of EMPERORS OF THE DEEP: Sharks—The Ocean’s Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians, joins us in studio to talk all things Sharks. Next on the show John is joined with Jack Pegler, brother for Alex Pegler who past away last year. Alex bled green and played for the New Trier Hockey Club which is inviting you to it’s July 27th Summer Block Party, from 4-10, at the North Shore Ice Arena in Northbrook. You can participate and/or donate. A helpful link would be www.newtrierhockey.com. To close out the show, The Chicago Tribune’s very own entertainment critic, Chris Jones, comes on the show to talk about Casinos and breakdown who Chicago Casinos won’t work.