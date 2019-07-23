WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee and the witness discussed the Secure and Protect Act of 2019 and how it would fix the crisis at the U.S. Southern Border. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Senator Durbin on Robert Mueller testimony: If People Are Expecting Some Political Breakthrough, Or Some Big Revelation, I Don’t Think That’s In The Cards
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee and the witness discussed the Secure and Protect Act of 2019 and how it would fix the crisis at the U.S. Southern Border. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Senator Dick Durbin joined the Steve Cochran Show to share thoughts on a handful of topics including the new Prime Minister of England, extending the netting at baseball stadiums and the upcoming Robert Mueller testimony. He does’t expect any fireworks at the hearing tomorrow. Senator Durbin also talked about how disappointed he is in the situation at the boarder and how children are still separated from their families.