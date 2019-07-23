× Senator Durbin on Robert Mueller testimony: If People Are Expecting Some Political Breakthrough, Or Some Big Revelation, I Don’t Think That’s In The Cards

Senator Dick Durbin joined the Steve Cochran Show to share thoughts on a handful of topics including the new Prime Minister of England, extending the netting at baseball stadiums and the upcoming Robert Mueller testimony. He does’t expect any fireworks at the hearing tomorrow. Senator Durbin also talked about how disappointed he is in the situation at the boarder and how children are still separated from their families.