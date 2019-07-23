Roe Conn Full Show (7/23/19): Bret Baier previews Robert Mueller’s trips to Capitol Hill, Eddie Olczyk previews the Hawks Convention, and more…

Posted 7:13 PM, July 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:53PM, July 23, 2019

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 19, 2013. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley investigates the proper pronounciation of the word ‘Marriott;’ Fox News’ Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier previews Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Intel & Judiciary committees; the gang weighs in on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to ease punitive ticketing, towing and booting in Chicago; Richard Roeper reviews the highly anticipated “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” from Quentin Tarantino; the Top Five@5 features the man behind the Facebook page “Storm Area 51” explaining why he started the group; And Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawk Eddie Olyczk previews the 12th annual Blackhawks Convention.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.