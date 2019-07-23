Roe Conn Full Show (7/23/19): Bret Baier previews Robert Mueller’s trips to Capitol Hill, Eddie Olczyk previews the Hawks Convention, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley investigates the proper pronounciation of the word ‘Marriott;’ Fox News’ Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier previews Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Intel & Judiciary committees; the gang weighs in on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to ease punitive ticketing, towing and booting in Chicago; Richard Roeper reviews the highly anticipated “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” from Quentin Tarantino; the Top Five@5 features the man behind the Facebook page “Storm Area 51” explaining why he started the group; And Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawk Eddie Olyczk previews the 12th annual Blackhawks Convention.
