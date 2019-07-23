Roe Conn Full Show (7/22/19): Andrew Salgado is back, the danger brewing in Iran, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes feat. Richard Roeper for Monday, July 22nd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on why an Illinois GOP group is facing backlash over a social media post; former CIA officer Bob Baer explains the danger facing U.S. & British intervention in the Strait of Hormuz; Allstate Agent/Owner Marianne Viola talks about her family 60+ years serving Chicago; ABC’s Aaron Katersky explains how victims may be able to claim as much as $20,000 in compensation over the 2017 Equifax data breach that put 147 million Americans at risk; the Top Five@5 a lesson in Vermont’s nudity laws; and Chicago’s Very Own Andrew Salgado performs.
