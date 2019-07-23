Retro Video Game Review: Dick Tracy

Dick Tracy Retro Video Game Review (Created By: Mason Vera Paine)

I had played the NES Dick Tracy game when I was younger, and I didn’t even know that a Genesis version existed.  I think it’s pretty cool mostly because I liked the Dick Tracy franchise so I’m biased on that regard.  However, I think this game does lean towards the good when it comes to gameplay.  What do you guys think?

Retro Video Game Review – Dick Tracy (Genesis)

