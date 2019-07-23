[Photos Day 2 & 3] Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 | Sound Sessions

Posted 6:54 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44AM, July 23, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

 

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu… for more interviews!

Like what you hear?  Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions Podcast?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann

 

WGN RADIO’s Sound Sessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s Sound Sessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting).  Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – Sound Sessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL.  With a vast listenership spanning 38 states and 4 countries on the dial (AM720), Sound Sessions Podcast reaches over 1 million people a day through podcast platforms and Itunes.  You can check out Sound Sessions at: wgnradio.com/category/soundsessions/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.