× More on Entertainment: Swifty’s take on Kamala Harris, Gone With The Wind reigns supreme, and Bohemian Rhapsody gets new honor

Dean Richards joins the Steve Cochran Show to take on the hottest entertainment topics including: Taylor Swift fans taking on Kamala Harris, Gone With The Wind reigns supreme as far as the highest grossing film, and Bohemian Rhapsody gets new honor from YouTube surpassing over 1 billion views.