CNET's Roger Cheng on the Equifax Data Breach Settlement, Netflix's new documentary on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and more…

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Roger Cheng is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Roger joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Roger talks to Bill Harry Teinowitz about Apple’s possible deal to buy Intel’s 5G Modem Division for $1 Billion; he explains how victims may be able to claim as much as $20,000 in compensation over the 2017 Equifax data breach; what we can expect from the new Cambridge Analytica documentary, “The Great Hack” and more.

