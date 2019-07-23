FILE - This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc., in Atlanta. Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people. The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved by the federal district court Northern District of Georgia, will provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
CNET’s Roger Cheng on the Equifax Data Breach Settlement, Netflix’s new documentary on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and more…
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Roger Cheng is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Roger joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Roger talks to Bill Harry Teinowitz about Apple’s possible deal to buy Intel’s 5G Modem Division for $1 Billion; he explains how victims may be able to claim as much as $20,000 in compensation over the 2017 Equifax data breach; what we can expect from the new Cambridge Analytica documentary, “The Great Hack” and more.
