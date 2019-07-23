× Celebrate 50 years of Woodstock with Great Moments in Vinyl

Lindsey Cochran and Richard Pettengill of Great Moments in Vinyl join Nick Digilio in-studio to discuss the most influential concert of the century – Woodstock.

Richard recounts his own experience at the legendary festival 50 years ago, his upcoming book, and the pair preview their upcoming show at the Rialto Square Theatre on July 25th.

