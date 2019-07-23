Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy skates to the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy talks the 2019 Blackhawks Season
Blackhawks defenseman, Connor Murphy joins the Steve Cochran show to discuss the pros and cons going into the 2019 Blackhawks Season. Who will be the key players on the ice for the upcoming season? Listen in and find out.