Bill and Harry Teinowitz Full Show 7.23.19

Posted 2:24 PM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, July 23, 2019

Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz. (WGN Radio)

Today, Bill Leff and guest co-host Harry Teinowitz speak to Roger Cheng, Executive Editor and head of CNET News. Roger tells us the latest in tech news. Executive Producers of “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day” Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola talks about their new documentary.  Plus, Bill and Harry recall their favorite memories of Chicago Kids’ TV Legend Ray Rayner.

