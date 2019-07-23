× Bill and Harry Teinowitz Full Show 7.23.19

Today, Bill Leff and guest co-host Harry Teinowitz speak to Roger Cheng, Executive Editor and head of CNET News. Roger tells us the latest in tech news. Executive Producers of “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day” Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola talks about their new documentary. Plus, Bill and Harry recall their favorite memories of Chicago Kids’ TV Legend Ray Rayner.

