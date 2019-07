× Bill and Harry Teinowitz Bonus Hour 7.23.19

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill Leff and guest co-host Harry Teinowitz talk about the legendary Ray Rayner, Harry’s impressive jersey collection, and more. Plus, Harry shares his story about his neighbor who left a mysterious note on his car.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.