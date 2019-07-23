× An Inside Look Into The Making Of “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day”

Emmy-award producers Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola joins Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz in the studio to talk about their new documentary, “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day”. The documentary, produced and written by Moshman and Coppola, tells the tragic but little-known story of the steamship that capsized while docked at the Chicago River on July 24, 1915, killing 844 people on board.

“Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day” premieres on Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m. on WTTW-Channel 11. For additional airdates, visit wttw.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.