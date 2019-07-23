× ‘Ambitions’ on OWN Network is Breaking Trends and Actor Yohance Myles is Taking Flight

The first season of ‘Ambitions‘ on OWN Network has been heating up households and social media since its premiere June 18th. What more could you expect when there’s a hot and seasoned cast line-up?

This drama series explores the deceitful lifestyles of prominent blacks and power couples (now that’s a story line you don’t see too often). Even though everyone is connected some type of way, there are a lot of twists and turns. This show is not predictable!

Yohance Myles who plays Councilman Kent Hamilton is getting full enjoyment out of teasing his fans with details about the growing relationship with love interest Rondell Lancaster ( Brely Evans). In reference to Councilman Kent’s feelings he did say, “he is falling in love with something.”

Well in order to find that out you would definitely have to tune in to OWN Network on Tuesdays at 10/9c, but will he give us ANY spoilers?

Click here to find out and more :

