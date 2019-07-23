Alicia’s House provides food, at no cost, to low income residents of Chicagoland

Juan Hernendez, the Director of Alicia’s House, joins the Steve Cochran Show as our MVPP. Alicia’s House provides food, at no cost, to low income residents of Crete, Beecher, Steger, Monee, University Park, and South Chicago Heights.They are hosting their Annual Golf Outing, Dinner, and Celebrity Auction on Saturday, September 14th. For more information visit: http://www.aliciashouse.org
