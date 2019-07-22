WTTW producers Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola talk about their latest documentary

Posted 9:02 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, July 22, 2019

WTTW producers Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola join the conversation with Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan as they talk about their latest documentary, “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day.” The documentary is three years in the making and will have its world premiere this Thurs. July 25 at 8 p.m. WTTW-Channel 11. It will be distributed to PBS stations nationwide in early 2020.

“These are family stories,  that have never been heard before,” says Coppola.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.