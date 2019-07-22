× WTTW producers Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola talk about their latest documentary

WTTW producers Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola join the conversation with Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan as they talk about their latest documentary, “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day.” The documentary is three years in the making and will have its world premiere this Thurs. July 25 at 8 p.m. WTTW-Channel 11. It will be distributed to PBS stations nationwide in early 2020.

“These are family stories, that have never been heard before,” says Coppola.

