Wintrust Business Lunch 7/22/19: Hiring Ex-Cons, Baby Boomers Following Their Children, & Reverb.com’s Buyout

The labor market is hot so this is a great time to get a new job, and Steve Bertrand learned that Richard Bronson is working to get ex-cons hired to fill a number of those jobs, giving them a second chance on life. Ali Wolf is looking at the new study showing 25% of Baby Boomers are following their kids to the states that they live in, Ilyce Glink is analyzing millennial money habits compared to older generations and Amy Guth is watching the buyout of Chicago based music marketplace company, Reverb.com.