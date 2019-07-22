Thousands of Puerto Ricans gather for what many are expecting to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory, with irate islanders pledging to drive Gov. Ricardo Rossello from office, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 22, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island's finance.(AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)
WGN TV’s Ana Belaval on Ricardo Rossello and the massive protests in San Juan
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Puerto Rico to demand the resignation of the island’s embattled governor, Ricardo Rosselló. Ana Belaval, “Around Town” reporter for WGN-TV Morning News, joins Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano show to discuss the national demonstration against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.
