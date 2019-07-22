× WGN TV’s Ana Belaval on Ricardo Rossello and the massive protests in San Juan

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Puerto Rico to demand the resignation of the island’s embattled governor, Ricardo Rosselló. Ana Belaval, “Around Town” reporter for WGN-TV Morning News, joins Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano show to discuss the national demonstration against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.



