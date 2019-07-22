× WGN Radio Theatre #406: Dangerous Assignment & My Friend Irma

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 21, 2019. The first episode of the night is: “Dangerous Assignment: Saigon: Sunken Ships” Starring: Brian Donlevy; (07-16-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “My Friend Irma: Manhattan Magazine” Starring: Marie Wilson; (04-26-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre