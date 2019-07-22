WGN Radio Theatre #406: Dangerous Assignment & My Friend Irma

Posted 1:15 AM, July 22, 2019, by

(L-R) Roger Badesch, Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 21, 2019.  The first episode of the night is: “Dangerous Assignment: Saigon: Sunken Ships” Starring: Brian Donlevy; (07-16-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “My Friend Irma: Manhattan Magazine” Starring: Marie Wilson; (04-26-48).

